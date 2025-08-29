Kevin O’Connell: I know how much Adam Thielen means to our team, our fans

While it now isn’t nearly the biggest trade of the week, the Vikings acquired Adam Thielen from the Panthers a few days ago — bringing him back to the place where he spent most of his career.

Kevin O’Connell was Thielen’s head coach in 2022 before the club released Thielen in early 2023. He said in a Thursday press conference that his relationship with the wideout was “phenomenal” in their season together.

“Adam’s one of those guys — I think I mentioned it before — I’ve kept in touch with a bunch of players from that team that either moved on that year or maybe even the following year for whatever the reason, whether it’s the business of the NFL or just the truth of the NFL, you don’t ever forget impacts on you like one that I had with Adam Thielen,” O’Connell said. “And there’s so many things about him. It’s his energy every day. We felt it yesterday as soon as he arrived. It’s his love of football. It’s his love of his journey, what his journey specifically means to our organization.

“And I know how much he means to our fans, and I know how much he’s going to mean to our football team, even beyond getting to bring back a player in such high regard like Adam, it’s bringing back a really good football player.”

The Vikings’ offense has grown and expanded since Thielen was last with the club. Plus, the team has a new quarterback in J.J. McCarthy.

“[E]ven yesterday, he was excited about a lot of those things, and we’re talking through a lot of those things,” O’Connell said. “And then, the challenge for all of us is, where do we go from here this year with Adam in a really good group of players? Not only at the receiver position — tight end position, running back position, the offensive line, and then, obviously our quarterback room, led by J.J.

“So, it’s going to be a fun journey for all of us, but specifically to Adam, you really felt it from the moment he stepped back in this building yesterday, not only how much it meant to him, but how much you know he can bring to this organization.”

Thieln returns to the Vikings No. 5 on the club’s all-time list with 6,682 receiving yards, No. 3 with 534 receptions, and No. 3 with 55 touchdown catches.