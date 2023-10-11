Kevin O’Connell: Justin Jefferson’s hamstring injury is not expected to end his season

While receiver Justin Jefferson is out for at least the next four games while on injured reserve, he should return at some point this season.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that he doesn’t view Jefferson’s hamstring injury as season-ending.

“Yeah, with hamstrings, I don’t want to speculate on exactly when [his return will] be,” O’Connell said. “But I know he feels pretty good considering where some guys feel at this point in the process having [suffered the injury] just this past Sunday.

“It’s just going to be about all that entails to go through the process to where he can have some time to start feeling like he can be at full speed again, as explosive as he is. And that’ll be a process we’ll work through.”

O’Connell added the team is hopeful that they’ll be able to open Jefferson’s practice window after he misses the required four games on injured reserve.

Through five weeks, Jefferson has caught 36 passes for 571 yards with three touchdowns, averaging a career-high 114.2 yards per game. He was held to three catches for 28 yards on six targets before exiting Sunday’s loss to Kansas City.