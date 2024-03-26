Kevin O’Connell: Sam Darnold’s best football is ahead of him

At the moment, Sam Darnold is atop the Vikings’ quarterback depth chart. A month from now that might not be the case, if the Vikings draft their quarterback of the future, but head coach Kevin O’Connell says he’s confident that Darnold could lead his team.

O’Connell says Darnold has grown as a quarterback both toward the end of his tenure in Carolina and last year playing for Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, and the Vikings expect Darnold to play well for them in 2024.

“I think his best football is ahead of him because of how he’s handled the last couple of years,” O’Connell said on NFL Network. “Whether it’s going 4-2 down the stretch in Carolina in ’22, or when you turn on the tape of his work in San Francisco, you can tell Kyle, Brian Griese, they did a great job in the next phase of his career. Fundamentals, techniques, things that you look for to see growth. I’m excited to get going with Sam.”

The Vikings invested a one-year, $10 million contract in Darnold, which indicates that they think he can be a competent bridge quarterback this season. It’s hard to believe Darnold will be in the Vikings’ long-term plans, but for this year, O’Connell likes what he brings to the quarterback room.