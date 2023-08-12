Kevin Stefanski encourages Deshaun Watson to run the ball in the preseason

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson only played one series in Friday night’s preseason game, but on that series he ran the ball three times for 20 yards. Which raised questions about whether it makes sense for a franchise quarterback to risk getting tackled on a running play in a preseason game.

Afterward, both Watson and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he’ll always incorporate running into his play.

“It was just all feel. When I get out there I just feel the game, let the game come to me, don’t try to force any plays,” Watson said.

Stefanski said he doesn’t want Watson thinking too much about protecting himself, as that can be counterproductive.

“When you’re playing this position and when you’re playing these games you can’t play timid, you really have to be true to it,” Stefanski said. “Otherwise you’ll get yourself in tough spots. That’s how he’s been playing his whole life.”

Watson won’t play much in the preseason, but when he does, he’ll approach the game like he does in the regular season.