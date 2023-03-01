 Skip navigation
Kevin Stefanski: I think Deshaun Watson is very excited about what we’ll do offensively

  
Published March 1, 2023 12:00 PM
March 1, 2023 09:34 AM
Will Anderson Jr. tells his best Nick Saban story and how he eventually earned the fiery head coach's respect, shares how he ended up with the Crimson Tide as a Georgia native, and how he’ll be a leader in the NFL.

While the Browns went 3-3 in Deshaun Watson’s six starts after he served his 11-game suspension to begin the 2022 season, Watson looked far from an elite quarterback on the field.

Watson completed just 58.2 percent of his passes for 1,102 yards with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed for 175 yards with a TD.

Watson will have the full offseason program and training camp to get more comfortable in Cleveland’s offense for 2023. in his Wednesday press conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski said he’s still been in communication with Watson throughout the offseason, though the pair can’t talk about football.

But before Watson left for the offseason, Stefanski noted he and Watson were able to get on the same page “on everything.”

“How we meet, how we structure practice, making sure he’s comfortable with different things,” Stefanski said at the Combine. “So, you know, you talk about everything under the sun with players in an exit meeting, and certainly try to do the same with Deshaun.

“I know we’re seeing the game very similarly. I think he’s very excited about what we’re going to be doing offensively, what we’ll be doing as a team, and I think he’s excited to go play some football in the spring and summer.”

Watson’s preseason debut may or may not come in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 3, which the Browns will play against the Jets.