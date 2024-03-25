Kevin Stefanski: I’m very, very excited to have Mike Vrabel on staff

After he did not land a head coaching job in this year’s cycle, Mike Vrabel elected to join the Browns’ staff as a personnel and coaching consultant.

Speaking to reporters during the annual league meeting on Monday, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski noted how happy he is to have Vrabel in the building.

“I’ll let ‘Vrabes’ kind speak for his perspective,” Stefanski said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “From my perspective, we’re very excited to get ‘Vrabes’ up there. I can tell you, just having him and throwing a Browns sweatshirt on him was a big deal for me. Get the kid back up into Northeast Ohio. … When he didn’t have a head coaching job this last cycle, I made sure that he knew that we would love to get him up there in some capacity.

“So that was really the beginning of that conversation. We had him up there last week, did a great job. He’s a resource. He’s a resource for me. He’s a resource for [G.M.] Andrew [Berry], and I’m very, very excited to have him.”

Vrabel, 48, grew up in Northeast Ohio before playing his college ball at Ohio State. He posted a 54-45 record in six seasons as Tennessee’s head coach before he was fired in January.