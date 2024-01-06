Kevin Stefanski: Joe Flacco’s Super Bowl MVP experience resonates with his teammates

It’s not often that a Super Bowl MVP quarterback is available in the middle of the season, but the Browns are glad they found one.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski says the arrival of Joe Flacco, who went from his couch to Cleveland after Deshaun Watson’s season-ending injury and is now preparing to lead the Browns into the playoffs, has meant a lot to his teammates. Stefanski calls Flacco’s experience, as a player who won a Super Bowl MVP with the Ravens, important to the whole team.

“Joe, it’s the been there, done that. I mean, he’s been to the Super Bowl, won the Super Bowl,” Stefanski said, via Cleveland.com. “He’s been in those big moments. So, I think he carries that with him. He doesn’t tell anybody that. I mean, the players know that. But in these games, when you’re in the huddle and you have a guy that you trust in those moments, I think it resonates with the offense, certainly, and probably with the team as well.”

Flacco is taking Sunday’s regular-season finale off because the Browns have already clinched their playoff position, but he’ll start for the Browns in the wild card round as they attempt something that no one would have thought possible a few months ago: A run to a second Super Bowl for Flacco.