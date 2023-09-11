Kevin Stefanski on Dawand Jones starting at RT: No redshirts in the NFL

Cleveland started the season with a dominating victory over Cincinnati. But the Browns lost their starting right tackle, as Jack Conklin is out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL.

After rookie fourth-round pick Dawand Jones came in to replace Conklin during Sunday’s game, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed on Monday that Jones will start at right tackle going forward.

Listed at 6-foot-8 and 374 pounds, Jones will have a tough task on his hands for his first start, going against T.J. Watt and the vaunted Steelers pass rush.

“Dawand has been constantly working with [offensive line] coach [Bill] Callahan to get ready,” Stefanski said Monday, via 92.3 The Fan. “There are no redshirts in the NFL. He will continue to get better.”

Jones played 70 percent of Cleveland’s offensive snaps on Sunday after Conklin was carted off. Stefanski said Jones had some good moments and some things he needs to clean up.

“It’s really, honestly, any young player — when you get thrown into the mix early, there’s going to be some time to catch up,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I thought he had some good moments and some things we’ll work real hard to clean up.”