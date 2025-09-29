Kevin Stefanski on Joe Flacco as QB1: I understand the question, but that’s not our focus

Joe Flacco once again performed poorly for the Browns in their 34-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday, with Dillon Gabriel coming in at the end of the game to perform some mop-up work at quarterback.

Flacco finished the game 16-of-34 for 184 yards with three giveaways — two interceptions and a lost fumble on an Aidan Hutchinson strip-sack.

Through four games, Flacco has now completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 815 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

Will he continue to be the starting quarterback?

“Yeah, obviously when we struggle like we did on offense — obviously, I understand the question, but that’s not our focus,” head coach Kevin Stefnaski said after the game.

Why not consider a change?

“Again, respectfully, we didn’t do enough on offense,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski was also asked if he believes Flacco is giving the Browns their best chance to win.

“Yeah, again, it’s never going to be about one person, it’s just not,” Stefanski said. “We’re not doing a good enough job. I’ll put myself in there as well. We have to be better.”

The Browns will play the Vikings in London next week, which would present a challenge for any quarterback — let alone one making his first start as a rookie. If the Browns do decide to go a different direction at QB, it would likely be to turn to Gabriel — a third-round pick in this year’s draft. Of course, Cleveland also has fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders, who has served as the team’s emergency third QB in the first four weeks of the season.