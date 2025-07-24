Kevin Stefanski on QBs: Ultimately, we’d love to make decisions sooner than later

The Browns’ four-way quarterback competition is now underway, as Cleveland gets its training camp going this week.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that he has “a plan that’s in pencil” when asked about the ideal timeline to name a starter between Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders.

“[W]e have to take in information every single day, take in how guys are handling certain situations, and then adjust from there,” Stefanski said. “But we’ll get to those type of decisions later on.

“Listen, I think the big thing for me is putting our guys in a position where we can evaluate them,” Stefanski added. “I think they did a great job in the spring. All four of those guys, I will continue to put them in some situations, but ultimately, we’d love to make decisions sooner than later.”

Stefanski said the Browns will continue to rotate in the QBs this week and then potentially switch things up next week.

But it does appear it may be a while until there’s certainty as to who will be behind center when the Browns open the season against the Bengals.