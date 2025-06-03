Kevin Stefanski: Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel are like sponges, learning to be pros

The Browns’ two rookie quarterbacks are impressing their head coach during Organized Team Activities.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel and said that both of them are learning a lot from their coaches, as well as from veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and even from Deshaun Watson, who is recovering from a torn Achilles and not expected to be cleared before the season.

“Those guys are doing great,” Stefanski said of Sanders and Gabriel. “They are both wired to get in early, stay late, put in whatever work is required. They’re sponges in the meeting room, which I think is really fun for me. In my vantage point, I get to sit there and watch the two young guys look over and there’s Joe, 40 years old, won a Super Bowl. There’s Kenny Pickett, just going into year four, but first round draft pick. That’s been on a couple teams, won a Super Bowl last year. There’s Deshaun, had a ton of success in his career. They can kind of feed off of all those guys. So that’s the thing, it’s fun for me to watch them get better sometimes just by listening.”

Flacco is the betting favorite to win the Browns’ quarterback job, but all four healthy quarterbacks are in the mix, and Stefanski sounds pleased with how they’re working together to get someone ready to start in Week One.