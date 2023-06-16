 Skip navigation
Top News

Kevin Zeitler: I have no intention of retiring soon

  
Published June 16, 2023 06:49 AM
Ravens right guard Kevin Zeitler reported to the team’s minicamp this week after staying away from the team during their voluntary work earlier in the offseason and word is that he is in the market for a new contract with the team.

Zeitler is in the last year of his current deal, but did not discuss his contractual goals during a session with reporters from the team’s facility on Thursday. Zeitler did make it clear that he has had no thoughts about retiring as he enters his 12th professional season and that he’d like to continue to suit up for the Ravens.

“When you’re in a place this good , you’d love to finish out your career here. I have no intention of stopping anytime soon,” Zeitler said, via the team’s website. “Not coming to OTAs for the first time kind of made it really clear [that] I still need this game, I love this game and I want to play this game. I have no intention of stopping anytime soon. When I’m here with my teammates, I owe it to them to work hard every day and do whatever we can to try to get this team a Super Bowl.”

The Ravens could try to reach agreement on a new deal with Zeitler ahead of training camp and not doing so would be a sign that they want to see how he performs in their new offense before deciding whether to extend his stay in Baltimore.