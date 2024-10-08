Khalen Saunders reached 15.79 mph on his interception return

As the ESPN broadcast was discussing Saints defensive tackle Khalin Saunders following a big goal-line hit on Travis Kelce, Saunders gave everyone something else to talk about.

Saunders snagged a defected pass in the end zone and took off with it. He made it 36 yards before being tackled.

Along the way, via NextGenStats, Saunders reached a top speed of 15.79 mph. It was the third-fastest speed by a ball carrier who weighs over 320 pounds, since 2016.

Saunders, who hoped to take the ball all the way to the other end zone, played running back in high school. Maybe the New Orleans offense should be thinking about ways they could use him on that side of the ball.