nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_cards49ers_241007.jpg
49ers failed in big moments against Cardinals
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Khalen Saunders reached 15.79 mph on his interception return

  
Published October 8, 2024 09:34 AM

As the ESPN broadcast was discussing Saints defensive tackle Khalin Saunders following a big goal-line hit on Travis Kelce, Saunders gave everyone something else to talk about.

Saunders snagged a defected pass in the end zone and took off with it. He made it 36 yards before being tackled.

Along the way, via NextGenStats, Saunders reached a top speed of 15.79 mph. It was the third-fastest speed by a ball carrier who weighs over 320 pounds, since 2016.

Saunders, who hoped to take the ball all the way to the other end zone, played running back in high school. Maybe the New Orleans offense should be thinking about ways they could use him on that side of the ball.