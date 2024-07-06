 Skip navigation
Khyree Jackson and two others died in three-car crash in Maryland

  
Published July 6, 2024 01:01 PM

The Maryland State Police have issued a statement regarding the car crash that claimed the life of Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson.

Jackson, 24, as a passenger in a Dodge Charger. The other two occupants — Isaiah Hazel, 23, and Anthony Lytton, Jr., 24 — also died.

Hazel, who played college football at Maryland and Charlotte, was driving. Lytton, who played for Florida State and Penn State, was riding in the back seat.

Per the release, the preliminary investigation shows that the driver of another car “attempted to change lanes while driving at a high rate of speed when she struck the Dodge Charger and then struck [a] Chevrolet Impala.”

The impact forced the Charger off the road, where it “struck multiple tree stumps.”

The three occupants of the Infiniti and the lone occupant of the Impala were not injured.

The release includes this: “Investigators believe alcohol may have been a contributing circumstance in the crash.”

Presumably, that’s a reference to the driver of the Infiniti. More details about the potential involvement of alcohol will be released when the investigation concludes.