Kingsley Suamataia, Wayna Morris battling for Chiefs’ starting LT job

The Chiefs drafted Wanya Morris in the third round in 2023. They drafted Kingsley Suamataia in the second round this spring.

The two players will compete for the starting job left vacant by the departure of Donovan Smith.

It is the last remaining battle for a starting job for the Chiefs.

“If I do get the opportunity to be his blindside [blocker], that would mean the world to me,” Suamataia said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. I can’t wait to be Patty Mahomes’ left-hand man or right-hand man. Whatever one he needs, I’m just ready to go.”

Morris started four games at left tackle last season and saw 339 offensive snaps and 59 on special teams. So, he will have the edge in experience, though not by much.

“In the middle of the season he got an opportunity there [with] some good, some bad,” General Manager Brett Veach said of Morris. “If you look at his body of work last year, I think on one end you’re happy that he was able to come in at the pro level and be competitive. It wasn’t perfect, but it also was solid play that I think is a good foundation to build and grow on.”

Suamataia was a backup at Oregon in 2021, playing only one game before transferring for BYU, where he started two seasons. He played right tackle in 2022 and left tackle in 2023.