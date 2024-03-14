Kirk Cousins believes coach, G.M., owner, and QB will be “on the same page” in Atlanta

In Minnesota, as it relates to keeping quarterback Kirk Cousins, it appears that the head coach and someone else weren’t on the same page. In his introductory press conference with the Falcons, Cousins indirectly hinted at the lack of alignment for the Vikings, by praising the presence of it with his new team.

“When the owner, General Manager, head coach, and quarterback are on the same page, that’s when you have really a chance to go win a Super Bowl,” Cousins said. “As I looked at the Atlanta Falcons, I believe strongly that the owner, head coach, General Manager, and quarterback can all be on the same page. And that’s exciting for me, and so that’s why I’m thrilled to be here.”

If everyone had been on the same page in Minnesota, Cousins would still be there. He said that, in recent years, his situation with the Vikings had become more “year-to-year.” The Falcons have made a two-year, $90 million commitment, with another $10 million that will trickle into 2026, if the Falcons decide after two years with Cousins to move on.

It’s still not clear what the Vikings offered. Cousins’s reference to “year-to-year” suggests that it was basically a one-year deal, possibly with a team option for the second year. If so, it was a no-brainer for Cousins to choose the Falcons.