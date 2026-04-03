Kirk Cousins gets $98.7 million for 22 starts with the Falcons

Kirk Cousins has made $321 million in 14 NFL seasons. At his most recent team, he got the best per-game rate of his career by far.

The final tally for his time in Atlanta goes like this: $98.7 million for 22 starts.

It works out to $4.49 million per start.

The total haul comes from the $90 million he received over the first two seasons, plus the $8.7 million the Falcons will pay from his guaranteed compensation of $10 million for 2026.

If not for the torn ACL suffered in November by Michael Penix Jr., Cousins would have started only 15 games. Which would have pushed the rate to $6.58 million per game.

Those final seven starts went a long way toward creating his opportunity with the Raiders. He went 5-2, with four straight wins to end the season. The final kick included upset wins over the Buccaneers and Rams in prime time.

His playing time in 2026 remains TBD. The Raiders presumably will be picking Fernando Mendoza, three weeks from tonight. The question becomes whether and to what extent Cousins will serve as a bridge quarterback until Mendoza is ready to go.