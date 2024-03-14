Kirk Cousins hopes to be “full speed” by the end of the offseason program

Quarterback Kirk Cousins officially has joined the Falcons. He met with the media on Wednesday night.

As he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon suffered on October 29, Cousins said that he hopes to be “full speed” before the end of offseason workouts.

Cousins declined to apply a percentage to leg, post surgery.

“I can take drops.” Cousins said. “I can play the quarterback position, if you will, throwing the football.”

He said that the limitations would arise when leaving the pocket.

Of course, that has always been an issue for Cousins. He typically isn’t able to make off-schedule plays and off-schedule throws. It’s not impossible, but it’s rare. When the walls close in, he often crumbles. That could be even more pronounced, post-Achilles.

Cousins said other things. Including one specific thing that might have inadvertently proven that the Falcons violated the tampering rules in the pursuit of Cousins. We’re checking on that, and might have more later.