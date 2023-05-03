Kirk Cousins: I want to be with the Vikings, so hopefully I can earn the right to do that

While quarterback Kirk Cousins is entering the last year of his contract with the Vikings, he’s hoping it won’t be the last season he’s with the club.

General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said over the weekend that the door is not closed on a potential extension for Cousins — though at this point that seems unlikely.

On Wednesday, Cousins said that his mindset hasn’t changed even with his contract situation and that he’d still like to finish his career with the Vikings.

“I want to be in Minnesota . That’s kind of a no-brainer, so hopefully we can earn the right to do that,” Cousins said in his press conference. “I’ve always said that, when I say I would like to be in Minnesota, there’s a lot of things I’d like to have — you’ve got to go earn it. So that’s kind of where I’m at with that.”

When asked about the Vikings looking at quarterbacks in the draft, Cousins said teams always have to do their due diligence. But he’s looking forward to playing at the highest level he can, even without a new deal entering 2023.

“I think in this league, there should never be entitlement. You’ve always got to go play,” Cousins said. “And teams can do whatever they want to do, that’s their prerogative. So, you just go to work, do the best you can. And I’m, again, encouraged and excited because I do think I have a lot of good football ahead of me. So, got to go out there and earn that.

“But I feel positive about the future looking forward. And I go back to how this has kind of been a part of my story.”

Cousins mentioned how he didn’t have any scholarship offers toward the end of his final high school season. And then in college, there was uncertainty about where he’d go entering the draft before Washington selected him in the third round back in 2012.

So, Cousins said, what he’s learned is that he has to just focus on winning games.

“This is my fourth time in this league going into a season with free agency on the horizon — my fourth year of my rookie contract, the two years in Washington after that, and now this. I would just say that to say, it’s more the norm than the exception.

“I think the exception is that you have something penciled in for future years. Most of our locker room has no idea what’s coming in three or four months — let alone three or four years or next year. So, I feel like I’m one of the guys, if you will. We’re all in this together and that’s the way this league works.”

The Vikings didn’t select a quarterback until BYU’s Jaren Hall in the fifth round, so Cousins’ starting job appears safe at least heading into the coming season. But at this point, things are up in the air for everyone beyond that.

In five seasons with Minnesota, Cousins has compiled a 46-33-1 record as a starter. He’s completed 68 percent of his pass for 20,934 yards with 153 touchdowns and 50 interceptions. In 2022, Cousins threw for 4,547 yards with 29 TDs and 14 picks.