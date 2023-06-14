 Skip navigation
Kirk Cousins muses about possibility of Dalvin Cook re-signing with Vikings

  
Published June 14, 2023 11:59 AM
jFoI_p74alw4
June 14, 2023 08:43 AM
Free agent Dalvin Cook explained he’s looking for the “right situation” and doesn’t want to rush, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to examine which teams could fit that criteria.

Well, this was unexpected.

The Vikings released running back Dalvin Cook on Friday, tearing up a contract that would have paid him $10.4 million this year. Cook is in the market for the new team.

What if his new team is his old team?

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, when answering a question from reporters regarding the departure of Cook, mused about the possibility of a Cook return.

“I’m excited to see where he goes, I’ll always be pulling for him and I’m kind of optimistically hoping maybe we get him back,” Cousins said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “Who knows? Maybe there is an outside chance . We’ll see.”

Cousins doesn’t seem like the type to throw that out there without some basis for doing so. Maybe he has heard something internally about the possibility of a Cook return.

Assuming the Vikings have a number south of $10.4 million that they’d pay Cook, and that this number is equal to or better than whatever someone else will offer, maybe it makes sense.

The Vikings already are due to pay him $2 million this year, subject to offset. Like Cousins said, who knows? Maybe the Vikings will pay the offset themselves.