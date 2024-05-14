 Skip navigation
Kirk Cousins: No beef with the Falcons, we’re trying to win a Super Bowl

  
Published May 14, 2024 09:06 AM

Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins insists he’s not angry with the Falcons for drafting quarterback Michael Penix.

Cousins was asked on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast if there’s a beef between him and the Falcons over the draft, and Cousins answered, “No, I don’t think there can be. I don’t think it’s helpful.”

Cousins said his only priority is winning.

“We’re trying to win the Super Bowl and it’s hard enough. So let’s all be on the same page and let’s go try to win the Super Bowl,” Cousins said.

Still, Penix only helps the Falcons win the Super Bowl in a scenario where he has replaced Cousins. If the Falcons want to win a Super Bowl with Cousins, the best option would have been to use the No. 8 overall pick on a player who can be a part of building a winning team around Cousins. But Cousins said he can’t let himself worry about that.

“You’re reminded again that there are things you control, and there are a lot of things you don’t control,” Cousins said.

Cousins said that one year when he was the Vikings’ starting quarterback, they gave him a heads-up hours before the draft started that they might spend their first-round pick on a quarterback. The Vikings didn’t draft a quarterback, but Cousins said that experience served as a reminder that no player can ever assume his team won’t draft his replacement.

“This wasn’t like a foreign concept. This is the NFL. Anything can happen,” Cousins said.

Cousins knew anything could happen, but no one expected the Falcons to spend the eighth pick in the draft on a quarterback. And that raises a question about how patient the Falcons will be in their quest to win a Super Bowl with Cousins, and how soon they’ll move on to Penix.