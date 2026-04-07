Kirk Cousins sees his time in Vegas as a chance to “finish strong”

Kirk Cousins realizes exactly where he is in his career.

He is 37 and entering Year 15 in the NFL. He has not started all 17 games in a season since 2022, which was the last of his four Pro Bowl seasons, and the Raiders are his fourth team.

But Cousins has an opportunity this season in what he knows might be his final opportunity as a starter.

“For me, I got more football behind me than ahead of me,” Cousins told Levi Edwards of the team website. “And as a result, I see my time here as a great opportunity to finish strong. To leave a mark, to hopefully send things in the right direction, such that when I’m done playing, I can be proud of not only what we did in my time here in Vegas, but then what the Raiders are still doing.”

Cousins also understands his role.

He is a bridge quarterback, starting until presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza is ready. That may be sometime this year or next year. It means Cousins is on borrowed time and will serve as much as a mentor as the starting quarterback.

“Going into Year 15 now, [I’m] trying to set a standard in the locker room,” Cousins told Edwards. “Just trying to be an available resource to everybody in the locker room that would want to ask questions or want to learn about what my journey has been like in this league. I’d love to help them anyway that I can.”