 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kirk Cousins TD pass puts Falcons up 10-0 in New Orleans

  
Published November 23, 2025 05:15 PM

The Falcons are up 10-0 after Kirk Cousins’ first touchdown pass of the 2025 season.

Cousins hit wide receiver David Sills for a nine-yard score with just over 11 minutes left to play in the first half at the Superdome. Sills is seeing more action with Drake London and Casey Washington inactive and his familiarity with Cousins from the scout team has contributed to a pair of early catches.

The Falcons got into scoring position thanks to a 32-yard run by Bijan Robinson and a 23-yard catch by tight end Kyle Pitts. Those two should continue to play significant roles with London out for this contest.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara lost a fumble and kicker Blake Grupe missed a field goal to end the first two Saints possessions. The third ended with a punt and the offense needs to get something going if they’re going to win for the third time this season.