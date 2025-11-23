Kirk Cousins TD pass puts Falcons up 10-0 in New Orleans

The Falcons are up 10-0 after Kirk Cousins’ first touchdown pass of the 2025 season.

Cousins hit wide receiver David Sills for a nine-yard score with just over 11 minutes left to play in the first half at the Superdome. Sills is seeing more action with Drake London and Casey Washington inactive and his familiarity with Cousins from the scout team has contributed to a pair of early catches.

The Falcons got into scoring position thanks to a 32-yard run by Bijan Robinson and a 23-yard catch by tight end Kyle Pitts. Those two should continue to play significant roles with London out for this contest.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara lost a fumble and kicker Blake Grupe missed a field goal to end the first two Saints possessions. The third ended with a punt and the offense needs to get something going if they’re going to win for the third time this season.