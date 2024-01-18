Kliff Kingsbury is expected to interview for Bears offensive coordinator

Kliff Kingsbury might make his way back to the NFL this offseason.

According to multiple Thursday reports, Kingsbury is expected to interview with the Bears for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Kingsbury spent the 2023 season as a senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at USC, giving him an obvious connection to one of the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, Caleb Williams.

The Cardinals fired Kingsbury after the team went 4-13 in his fourth season as head coach. Kingsbury compiled a 28-37-1 record with Arizona. His best season was in 2021 when the team went 11-6 but was bounced in the wild-card round with a loss to the Rams.

The Cardinals twice finished in the top 10 in yards but never cracked the top 10 in scoring under Kingsbury. The closest the team got was in 2021, finishing No. 11 in yards while ending the year No. 8 in points.

Kingsbury is one of several known candidates for the key position on Chicago’s staff. Luke Getsy was fired after two seasons as offensive coordinator after the conclusion of the regular season.