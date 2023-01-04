Kliff Kingsbury: Kyler Murray “probably” won’t be ready for start of 2023 season

We paid little attention to a Week 15 Sunday Splash! report suggesting that Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was “on track ” to be ready for Week One of the 2023 season. That kind of talk creates an unreasonable bar for the player to meet, and it paints him as a failure if he doesn’t.

Also, it wasn’t accurate.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters on Wednesday that Murray “probably ” won’t be ready for Week One of the 2023 campaign.

Every ACL recovery is different. Some players recover quickly. Some take time. Murray, who relies on speed and acceleration, needs to be 100-percent certain that he’s 100 percent before playing again.

This means the Cardinals will need to have a quarterback ready to go, until Murray can return. Kingbury believes it will be Colt McCoy.

This, of course, presumes that Kingsbury will still be the coach. That’s a subject addressed in the attached video, which reviews the various NFC hot spots for the looming offseason.