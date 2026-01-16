Klint Kubiak: Thankful for job interviews, but Saturday’s game is the most important thing

Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak had a busy bye week, interviewing for six different head-coaching jobs. But Kubiak says he was busier with his current job.

Kubiak said this week that last week’s primary focus was preparing for Seattle’s divisional round playoff game, and his own head-coaching prospects were only secondary.

“There’s a lot going on, it was on a couple of our days off, which was perfect timing, then right back to business,” Kubiak said.

Kubiak said he appreciates that so many NFL teams consider him a potential head coach but he even more wants to prepare the Seahawks for the playoffs.

“They were good conversations,” he said. “Very flattered for that opportunity. But we’ve worked our entire season, our whole lives for games like this. This is the most important thing.”