Kobie Turner named defensive rookie of the month

It’s been a big week for Rams nose tackle Kobie Turner.

Turner was chosen by PFT as our defensive rookie of the year for the 2023 season. And Turner has also been recognized by the league today as the defensive rookie of the month.

Turner had five sacks in the month of December, an outstanding total for any player at any position, but particularly for a nose tackle. Aaron Donald may be the best defensive tackle in NFL history, but the way Turner has played this season has given Rams fans plenty of optimism that they’ll have a great pass-rushing defensive tackle for years to come even after Donald retires.

The 24-year-old Turner played his college football first at Richmond and then at Wake Forest and wasn’t viewed as an elite prospect before the Rams chose him with the 89th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the Rams deserve credit for finding him, and he deserves all the credit he’s getting at the end of an excellent rookie season.