Kool-Aid McKinstry has a Jones fracture in right foot, won’t work out at Combine

One of the top cornerback prospects in this year’s draft class won’t be working out at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former Alabama corner Kool-Aid McKinstry’s medical check this week showed that he has a Jones fracture in his right foot. McKinstry will not be doing on-field work at the Combine as a result.

McKinstry is expected to be able to work out at Alabama’s Pro Day on March 20 before having the injury repaired. He is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp.

McKinstry was an All-American in 2023 and he was first-team All-SEC in each of the last two seasons. Fellow Crimson Tide corner Terrion Arnold is also a top prospect at the position this year and both players could wind up being first-round picks next month.