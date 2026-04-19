Kordell Stewart would like to join the Colorado coaching staff

Former Colorado quarterback Kordell Stewart, who spent 11 years in the NFL after a 1994 Hail Mary to beat Michigan became one of the great plays in college football history, would like to return to Boulder as a member of Deion Sanders’s coaching staff.

“When you’re ‘Slash,’ you do a whole bunch of stuff,’’ Stewart told Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. “Coaching is something I love to do tremendously. I would love to have it be at my institution, to be honest with you, because I just love being here.”

Stewart was back in Denver for his induction into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame.

He’s currently starting his second season as the offensive coordinator at North Forsyth (Ga.) High School. Before that, he was an assistant for five years at North Atlanta High School. Stewart nevertheless wants to return to his college program.

“We’ve had conversations [about a possible job], but [Sanders] has to do what he has to do,’’ Stewart told Tomasson. “He’s a friend more than anybody I need to have hire me as a coach. And if it’s time for me to have that opportunity to be here with him or anybody else, I’ll bite on it real quick and come in and do it.”

Stewart is fine with whatever happens.

“He’s got a great staff since he’s been here,’’ Stewart said. “He doesn’t owe anything to me. . . . He knows I love to coach. If there’s a space for me, trust me, I’ll take it and run with it.”

Sanders is entering his fourth season as the head coach of the Colorado program.