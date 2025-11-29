Kris Boyd readmitted to hospital as he continues to recover from shooting

Jets cornerback Kris Boyd had been released from the hospital as he recovers from a shooting almost two weeks ago, but he is now back as a result of further health complications.

Boyd wrote on social media that he had gone home but wasn’t able to stay home.

“I haven’t been in communication much,” Boyd wrote. “I was released but had to return to the hospital due to my health issues.”

Police are still searching for the person who shot Boyd in midtown Manhattan in the early morning hours on November 16. Boyd was reportedly out with a group of friends, including two other Jets players, when they exchanged words with another group of men. One of those men pulled a gun and shot at the group, and Boyd ended up with a bullet lodged in his lung.

Boyd has indicated that he expects to be OK, but he may still have a long recovery period before he’s back to health. It is unknown whether he will ever be able to play football again.