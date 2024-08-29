Krys Barnes back on Cardinals roster, Elijah Jones to injured reserve

The Cardinals did some roster gymnastics and the result is the return of linebacker Krys Barnes to the 53-man roster.

Barnes was released on Tuesday and he returned to the practice squad Wednesday for a brief layover before Thursday’s move back to the active roster. Cornerback Elijah Jones went on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Barnes had 55 tackles and an interception in 16 games for the Cardinals last season. Jones injured his heel in the preseasn finale and can return to active duty after missing at least four games.

The Cardinals also signed signed tight end Jordan Murray, defensive lineman PJ Mustipher, and offensive lineman Luke Tenuta to their practice squad.