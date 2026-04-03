Kyle Dugger excited for chance with Bengals after “rough two years”

Safety Kyle Dugger signed with the Bengals this week and he’s looking forward to the chance to rediscover his top form in Cincinnati.

The 2020 second-round pick was a starter throughout his time with the Patriots, but an ankle injury limited him in 2024 and offseason surgery hurt his adaptation to a new defense after head coach Mike Vrabel was hired in 2025. Dugger played sparingly over the first five weeks of the season and was traded to the Steelers at the middle of the season.

Dugger started all nine regular season games he played for the Steelers, but didn’t start their playoff loss to the Bills before moving on to the Bengals as a free agent. After signing his new deal, Dugger said his ankle now feels back to full strength and that leaves him with a positive outlook about what the 2026 season will bring.

“Fresh start and a new opportunity. I’m excited for it,” Dugger said, via the team’s website. “It’s been a rough two years. I’m thankful where I am.”

The Bengals also signed Bryan Cook this offseason and the two safeties will be part of what the team hopes will be a turnaround from two rough years of their own on the defensive side of the ball.