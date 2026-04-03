 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

FalconsnewUnis4-3.jpg
Falcons unveil new uniforms for 2026
nbc_pft_rooneyrule_260403.jpg
Breaking down Goodell’s response to Florida AG
nbc_pft_packerstalk_260403.jpg
How can LaFleur better communicate with players?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

FalconsnewUnis4-3.jpg
Falcons unveil new uniforms for 2026
nbc_pft_rooneyrule_260403.jpg
Breaking down Goodell’s response to Florida AG
nbc_pft_packerstalk_260403.jpg
How can LaFleur better communicate with players?

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Dugger excited for chance with Bengals after “rough two years”

  
Published April 3, 2026 08:22 AM

Safety Kyle Dugger signed with the Bengals this week and he’s looking forward to the chance to rediscover his top form in Cincinnati.

The 2020 second-round pick was a starter throughout his time with the Patriots, but an ankle injury limited him in 2024 and offseason surgery hurt his adaptation to a new defense after head coach Mike Vrabel was hired in 2025. Dugger played sparingly over the first five weeks of the season and was traded to the Steelers at the middle of the season.

Dugger started all nine regular season games he played for the Steelers, but didn’t start their playoff loss to the Bills before moving on to the Bengals as a free agent. After signing his new deal, Dugger said his ankle now feels back to full strength and that leaves him with a positive outlook about what the 2026 season will bring.

“Fresh start and a new opportunity. I’m excited for it,” Dugger said, via the team’s website. “It’s been a rough two years. I’m thankful where I am.”

The Bengals also signed Bryan Cook this offseason and the two safeties will be part of what the team hopes will be a turnaround from two rough years of their own on the defensive side of the ball.