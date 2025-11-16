Kyle Dugger pick-six off Joe Flacco gives Steelers 20-9 lead

Kyle Dugger has officially made an impact play with his new team.

Dugger intercepted a pass from Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco, returning it to the end zone for a pick-six to increase Pittsburgh’s lead over Cincinnati to 20-9.

The Steelers traded for Dugger on Oct. 30, acquiring him from the Patriots. This is Dugger’s first interception with the Steelers and his first pick since 2023, though it’s his third career pick-six.

Flacco is now 14-of-26 for 119 yards with a touchdown and an interception on Sunday.

