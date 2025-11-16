 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jjettas_251114.jpg
What’s behind Jefferson’s down year with Vikings?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251114.jpg
Purdy, Love, Rodgers must step up in Week 11
nbc_pft_nflpa_251114.jpg
Report: NFL files grievance on NFLPA report cards

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Dugger pick-six off Joe Flacco gives Steelers 20-9 lead

  
Published November 16, 2025 03:20 PM

Kyle Dugger has officially made an impact play with his new team.

Dugger intercepted a pass from Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco, returning it to the end zone for a pick-six to increase Pittsburgh’s lead over Cincinnati to 20-9.

The Steelers traded for Dugger on Oct. 30, acquiring him from the Patriots. This is Dugger’s first interception with the Steelers and his first pick since 2023, though it’s his third career pick-six.

Flacco is now 14-of-26 for 119 yards with a touchdown and an interception on Sunday.

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers remains sidelined with a left wrist injury. Pittsburgh announced him as questionable to return. Mason Rudolph has come in to play QB.