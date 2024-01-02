Kyle Hamilton, Kevin Zeitler listed as limited on Tuesday’s practice report

The Ravens have not divulged their plans for playing starters in this weekend’s game against the Steelers and health issues will be part of the decision-making process this week.

Safety Kyle Hamilton and right guard Kevin Zeitler were both out of last Sunday’s win over the Dolphins and both players are listed as limited participants on Tuesday. The team did not hold a normal practice, so those are estimated participation levels for Hamilton (knee) and Zeitler (knee, quad).

Cornerback Arthur Maulet (hip), linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips (shoulder), linebacker Patrick Queen (shoulder), cornerback Brandon Stephens (ankle), and linebacker Kyle Van Noy (calf) were also listed as limited.

Wide receiver Zay Flowers (calf), linebacker Malik Harrison (groin), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf), and defensive back Daryl Worley (shoulder, ankle) were estimated to miss practice.