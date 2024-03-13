Kyle Juszczyk to remain with 49ers on reworked contract

Word this week was that the 49ers approached fullback Kyle Juszczyk about reworking his contract for the coming season and the result of those conversations became known on Wednesday.

Juszczyk’s agents at JL Sports announced that they have worked out a new deal with 49ers General Manager John Lynch to ensure that Juszczyk remains with the reigning NFC champs. The details of the tweaks were not part of the announcement, but the result will be more salary cap space for the 49ers to work with this offseason.

Juszczyk has been with the 49ers since 2017 and he has been named to the NFC’s Pro Bowl after each of those seasons. He was also a first-team All-Pro in 2023 and Wednesday’s news means he will continue to be part of the plan for Kyle Shanahan’s club.

The 49ers also approached defensive tackle Arik Armstead about revising his deal, but Armstead passed and he is expected to be released on Wednesday.