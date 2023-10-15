Kyle Pitts’ first TD of the year puts Falcons up 7-3

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has reached the end zone for the first time this season.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder capped Atlanta’s first possession of Sunday’s game with a nine-yard strike to Pitts for a touchdown. The extra point put the Falcons up 7-3 with just under three minutes to play in the first quarter.

Ridder was 5-of-6 for 65 yards over the entire drive. He hit Pitts, Drake London, and Mack Hollins for first downs as the Falcons moved down the field.

The Commanders moved the ball well on their first possession, but a Grady Jarrett sack helped force a field goal. It’s the 30th time Sam Howell has been sacked so far this season.