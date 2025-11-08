 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shanahan: 49ers won’t let players return until they hit full speed from before injury

  
Published November 8, 2025 05:53 AM

The 49ers have been waiting patiently for some injured players to return to the field, and head coach Kyle Shanahan says his team will never rush things.

Asked about wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who will miss his sixth game on Sunday, Shanahan said the 49ers’ philosophy is that until they can measure that a player is back to 100 percent of the speed he was running at before the injury, it’s not worth the risk of re-injury to put him back on the field.

“He can run and hit certain speeds, but he hasn’t been able to hit his normal speeds that would allow him to come back,” Shanahan said. “We don’t let people come back until they can hit their normal speeds before they got hurt, or it makes them susceptible to injuries again. So we’re just waiting for him to hit those markers.”

Injuries have hit the 49ers hard this season, and the 49ers have also been slow and deliberate about allowing injured quarterback Brock Purdy to return. Mac Jones will start again on Sunday, and he won’t have Pearsall to throw to, as neither Purdy nor Pearsall won’t see the field until they’re at full speed.