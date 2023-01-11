 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Kyle Shanahan: I don’t think other games against Seahawks have anything to do with this one

  
Published January 11, 2023 08:07 AM
nbc_pft_powerrankings_230111
January 11, 2023 09:02 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unveil PFT's final power rankings of the regular season, featuring the Lions rocketing up and the Bengals looking very dangerous despite staying pat at No. 5.

The 49ers beat the Seahawks twice in the 2022 regular season. San Francisco won 27-7 at home in Week Two and then 21-13 on the road in Week 15.

Now they’ll take on one another again for the first matchup of the postseason on Saturday afternoon.

On Tuesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he doesn’t necessarily see it as needing to beat a division-rival for a third time.

“I just look at it as we got to beat them on Saturday ,” Shanahan said, via Tristi Rodriguez of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I don’t think the other games have anything to do with it. It all comes down to this.”

Shanahan has been going against Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll twice a year since 2017. But this is the first time in Shanahan’s tenure that the two clubs will face one another in the playoffs.

“The teams know each other pretty well,” Shanahan said. “You don’t get to surprise teams that much in situations like this, but that’s how it’s been with us and Seattle for a number of years.

“Usually every time we play, it comes down to the wire, usually the last possession, and that’s what we’re working and getting ready to fight for.”

Kickoff between the 49ers and Seahawks is slated for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.