Kyle Shanahan: I don’t think other games against Seahawks have anything to do with this one

The 49ers beat the Seahawks twice in the 2022 regular season. San Francisco won 27-7 at home in Week Two and then 21-13 on the road in Week 15.

Now they’ll take on one another again for the first matchup of the postseason on Saturday afternoon.

On Tuesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said he doesn’t necessarily see it as needing to beat a division-rival for a third time.

“I just look at it as we got to beat them on Saturday ,” Shanahan said, via Tristi Rodriguez of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I don’t think the other games have anything to do with it. It all comes down to this.”

Shanahan has been going against Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll twice a year since 2017. But this is the first time in Shanahan’s tenure that the two clubs will face one another in the playoffs.

“The teams know each other pretty well,” Shanahan said. “You don’t get to surprise teams that much in situations like this, but that’s how it’s been with us and Seattle for a number of years.

“Usually every time we play, it comes down to the wire, usually the last possession, and that’s what we’re working and getting ready to fight for.”

Kickoff between the 49ers and Seahawks is slated for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.