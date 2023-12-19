Kyle Shanahan: No discussion of signing Ndamukong Suh with injuries on DL

The 49ers were missing a pair of defensive tackles on Sunday and the Cardinals took advantage of their depleted defensive line.

Arizona ran for 234 yards during Sunday’s 45-29 49ers win and the NFC West leaders were clearly missing Arik Armstead and Javon Hargrave up front. On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan said he didn’t know when the players would return but that uncertainty hasn’t led them to discuss signing veteran free agent Ndamukong Suh at this point.

“Not yet,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “I mean, I’m not ruling out anything. We have guys on our practice squad, as you guys see, that we used last week. But that stuff, we also aren’t exactly sure when Hargrave and Armstead are coming back. We do know they have chances this week, so there’s a lot of variables that are playing together that we’ll be discussing here the rest of the day, tomorrow. And even if we don’t make a move in any area, that’ll probably be continuing throughout the year.”

Suh appeared in eight games for the Eagles last year and spent the previous three seasons with the Buccaneers. He advanced to the Super Bowl with each team and also got there as a member of the Rams after the 2018 season, so the 49ers might be helping their chances of getting to the game next February.