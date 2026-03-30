Kyle Shanahan: “Not much benefit” to starting 2026 season with Australia game

Consider 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan unenthused about starting the 2026 season in Australia.

Speaking to reporters at the annual league meeting on Monday morning, Shanahan delivered a response characterized as sarcastic when asked about the team’s international schedule for 2026, which will see the club begin the year in Melbourne as an away team while also going to Mexico City later in the year as a home team.

“I was so fired up. That was our goal, to go 19 hours away to play a game,” Shanahan said, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “I think we’re going back in time or into the future. I think we gain a day or lose a day — I’m not sure which one yet.

“But it is what it is. We’ll deal with it. I think there’s eight international games. We got two of them, so I’m fired up about that.”

Shanahan added he doesn’t see any positives to playing the first regular-season NFL game in Australia.

“No, not at all,” Shanahan said. “I don’t see any pro. I mean, it’s cool for the league to play globally. I think it’s awesome, but as far as the team doing it, there’s not much benefit to it.

“Sometimes it’s nice to get a bye week after, but it doesn’t happen for Week 1.

Shanahan noted teams don’t get much of a say in the international slate.

“No, they tell you, you deal with it,” he said.

The 49ers’ matchup in Mexico City is expected to land much later in the season, potentially in December.