Kyle Shanahan on Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy as MVP finalists: “That’s what they deserve”

On Thursday, the Associated Press named the finalists for the annual major awards. The 49ers placed a pair of players on the list of five candidates for NFL MVP.

“That’s what they deserve,” coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Thursday. “The way they played all year, the way they played last year, both of them at their positions as good as anybody at quarterback and running back I’ve been around. Also I watched football for a long time. There’s a lot of good players in this league. So that sucks that one person’s got to get all those awards, but those guys are right there with those other guys.”

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the clear favorite for MVP, thanks to what happened one month ago tonight in Santa Clara. The Ravens dismantled the 49ers and became the consensus best team in the league.

Jackson was named the first-team All-Pro quarterback, which further strengthens the likelihood that he’ll be named MVP.

All awards will be announced on Thursday, February 8.