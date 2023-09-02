Kyle Shanahan optimistic Jake Moody will be ready for Week 1

The 49ers lost both kickers before their final preseason game. Rookie Jake Moody was inactive with a right quadriceps strain and veteran Zane Gonzalez injured his right calf during pregame warmups.

The 49ers worked out Tristan Vizcaino and Taylor Russolino on Monday and signed Matthew Wright to the practice squad on Thursday.

But the team has optimism Moody will return in time to play Week 1.

“A lot better than it was a few days ago, because he had that strain,” Shanahan said Thursday on KNBR, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “He’s kicked here these last couple days, and he’s looked good doing it. We’re not pushing him too hard. . . . I’m feeling optimistic he’ll be ready for Week 1, but if he’s not, we’re not going to jeopardize him and we’ll go with the practice squad kicker and make sure [Moody] is ready for Week 2.”

Wright is 40-of-46 on field goals and 35-of-37 on extra points in his career.