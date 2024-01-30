Kyle Shanahan says TE George Kittle is day-to-day with toe injury

The 49ers emerged from the NFC Championship healthy, mostly.

Tight end George Kittle has a toe injury. On Monday, via multiple reports, coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle is day-to-day.

Cornerback Ambry Thomas is also day-to-day, per Shanahan, with an ankle injury.

Kittle had two catches for 27 yards on Sunday night.

He was on the field for 64 plays, 97 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. Thomas was on the field for 42 snaps, which equates to 58 percent of the total defensive plays for the 49ers.