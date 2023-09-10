Kyle Shanahan’s fourth down decision sets up 49ers TD on first drive of season

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan made a good fourth-down call that paid off on the 49ers’ first drive of the 2023 NFL season.

When the 49ers faced a fourth-and-1, Shanahan kept his offense on the field, and Brock Purdy hit George Kittle for a completion and a first down.

That extended a 49ers drive that ended with Purdy hitting Brandon Aiyuk in the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown.

Purdy completed all three of his passes on the opening drive and showed no signs that his surgically repaired elbow is bothering him. The 49ers lead 7-0 early in Pittsburgh.