Kyle Trask on Baker Mayfield: There’s no bad blood, we’re just pushing each other

  
Published May 30, 2023 11:59 AM

The Buccaneers have said that there’s no rush to decide on whether Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask will be the starting quarterback to open the 2023 season.

Head coach Todd Bowles noted on Tuesday that the team will constantly analyze the QBs until they name a starter.

Trask himself said on Tuesday that he feels like the competition should elevate both his and Mayfield’s performance.

“Yeah, but that’s the point of sports. We love competition,” Trask said in his press conference. “We’ve been competing our whole lives in this sport, so obviously there is no bad blood or anything like that. We’re just pushing each other and making sure we are always getting better every day.”

Still, Trask described his budding relationship with Mayfield as “really good.”

“I think the whole quarterback room that they’ve built is really good,” Trask said. “Everyone has great experience and something to offer. They’ve played a lot of snaps of football and have seen a lot of things in a similar offensive setting too, so there is a lot of stuff for everybody to learn.”

Trask may have been with the Buccaneers for the last two seasons, but he and Mayfield are both learning a new offense under coordinator Dave Canales. It’s apparently going to take some time for the Bucs to choose a QB, but the Bucs offense as a whole needs to make a significant step forward for Tampa Bay to be competitive in the coming season.