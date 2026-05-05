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Kyle Van Noy: 49ers have something cooking, I’d love to play with Fred Warner

  
Published May 5, 2026 02:19 PM

Free agent linebacker Kyle Van Noy wouldn’t mind making a move to California for the 2026 season.

Van Noy made an appearance on Up & Adams on Tuesday and brought up the 49ers when the conversation turned to where he would like to continue his career.

“I’d really like to play with my little brother, Fred Warner, with the Niners,” Van Noy said. “I think they got something cooking over there. I know they love Joey Bosa because of Nick and all that. I get that, but I would love to play with my little brother. That’s my guy, and I think they got something cooking over there.”

Van Noy declined to share how much communication he’s had with the 49ers. He said he had some contact with the Seahawks before they agreed to a deal with Dante Fowler and that he remains open to a possible return for a fourth season in Baltimore, so it doesn’t appear that all of his eggs are in one basket at this point in the job search.

Van Noy had 20 tackles, two sacks and an interception for the Ravens last year. He had 21.5 sacks in his first two seasons with the AFC North team.