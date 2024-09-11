Kyle Van Noy says Chiefs’ medical staff gave him “unacceptable” treatment after injury

Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy suffered a fractured orbital bone during Thursday’s game in Kansas City, and he says the treatment he got from the Chiefs’ medical staff was “super unprofessional.”

Van Noy said on his podcast that he was forced to wait a long time to see an ophthalmologist, which he said the home team should have been prepared to provide immediately when a player suffers an eye injury.

“I was disappointed in the way the training staff of the Chiefs handled the situation,” Van Noy said. “When things like that hurt, you get hurt, especially something that could be serious like mine was, you’re supposed to rely on the team’s training staff or their doctors, and I was supposed to see an ophthalmologist, which is somebody who checks out eye performance, eye surgery, and they took an entire quarter to get down to talk to me in the locker room, which, to me, is unacceptable, because then you start thinking, What if I was trying to go back in the game? What if I was really, really hurt? Mine happened to be moderate but it still was serious because it’s the eye, and your expectation of someone to be down there as the training staff asks them to be down there, would have had some more urgency.”

Van Noy said he doesn’t think the Chiefs’ staff cared less about him because he was a visiting player, but simply that the Chiefs do a poor job of treating injuries.

“I just feel like, as a player, people have that expectation of you being professional, handling business,” he said. “And in a time of need, I wanted that from them, and I felt like I didn’t get it.”

Van Noy noted that the NFL Players Association report card gave the Chiefs an F for their training staff, and his experience matches that.

“The players have given that training room an F,” Van Noy said. “With my experience, I would’ve probably after that gave them an ‘F,’ too.”