Kyler Gordon, Jaylon Johnson remain full participants at Bears practice

The Bears could get cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson back for Friday’s game against the Eagles.

Gordon (calf) and Johnson (groin) remain on injured reserve, but both players were listed as full participants in practice on Wednesday. They had the same listing on Tuesday and could be activated in time to play this week.

The only change to the Bears injury report involved defensive lineman Gervon Dexter. He was added to the report as a limited participant due to a hand injury.

Linebacker T.J. Edwards (hand, hamstring), linebacker Ruben Hippolyte (shoulder), offensive lineman Luke Newman (foot), defensive lineman Dominique Robinson (concussion), linebacker Noah Sewell (elbow), and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip) did not practice. Left tackle Theo Benedet (quad), running back Travis Homer (hamstring, knee), and running back Kyle Monangai (knee) were full participants.