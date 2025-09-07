Kyler Murray added to injury report with illness, Cardinals expect him to play

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is under the weather, but it isn’t expected to keep him off the field in New Orleans on Sunday.

The Cardinals announced on Sunday morning that Murray has been added to the team’s injury report because of an illness. That announcement came shortly after the team posted a video of Murray arriving at the Superdome and they did not give Murray an injury designation for the game.

With no injury designation, Murray is still set to start the season opener.

The Cardinals are favored to beat the Saints by nearly a touchdown, but the game could play out differently than predicted if Murray’s illness impacts his game in a meaningful way.