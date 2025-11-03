 Skip navigation
Kyler Murray, Cardinals could be headed for offseason divorce

  
Published November 3, 2025 09:42 AM

The Cardinals are generally resisting potential deadline deals. After the season ends, there’s one potential deal they likely won’t resist.

During a weekend-long process of trying to figure out which trades may or may not be made (without relying on the favor-trading, spoon-feeding that absolutely happens as the clock ticks toward 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday), I got a hunch. A vague gut feeling.

Could Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray be traded?

So I poked around. And I learned there are too many moving parts for a Murray trade to happen now. Not many teams would be willing to even consider it. Murray, even without a no-trade clause, would have to be willing to embrace the change of venue. His contract would be an issue. Having fewer suitors would reduce any leverage he’d possibly have for a through-the-door extension. So, despite the current existence of an awkward vibe between Murray and the Cardinals (dating back to the ill-advised “homework” clause in his 2022 extension), he won’t be going anywhere this season.

That said, an offseason trade is very realistic. If not likely. The current regime did not draft him. The current regime did not sign him to a second contract. The current regime has yet to be able to pick its own quarterback. And with the current regime staring at three years of not making it to the postseason, one way to successful finagle a fourth season will be to lobby ownership for the ability to draft, to sign, or to trade for a new starter.

Even if owner Michael Bidwill presses the reset button (again), the next regime may want a fresh start at the most important position on the team. Murray may want a fresh start, too.

After the season, multiple teams will be looking for new starting quarterbacks. As of now, that list could include the Dolphins, Jets, Steelers, Browns, Raiders, Vikings, and Saints. One or more of those teams could make a play for Murray, and Murray could eventually be more than happy to play for anyone other than the Cardinals.

For now, it feels as if it’s moving in that direction. The handling of his current foot injury makes it even more likely. While it’s possible that the recent mixed messages about Murray’s status may be rooted in gamesmanship, there’s not-so-subtle pressure on Murray to return from a foot sprain that has him well below 100 percent — and at risk of an aggravation that would significantly impair his offseason value.

His foot sprain is healing. He could be ready to return sooner than later. But the clock seems to be ticking toward an offseason divorce.

While it won’t happen before the 2025 trade deadline, it’s a deal that could be put in place before the first day of the 2026 league year, when NFL teams officially can resume swapping players. Barring a return from Murray that sparks an unlikely playoff run, it would be a surprise if a trade doesn’t happen in March.